A man was found with gunshot wounds at a Tucson apartment complex Wednesday morning, officials say.
Shortly after 5 a.m., multiple people called 911 referencing shots fired, said police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.
When officers arrived to the apartment complex at 1600 N. Wilmot Road, near East Pima Street, they found a man in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, Dugan said. His name has not been released. He is estimated to be in his 20s.
No suspects are currently in custody.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line. No further details have been released.
