Sgt. Pete Dugan

A man was found with gunshot wounds at a Tucson apartment complex Wednesday morning, officials say. 

Shortly after 5 a.m., multiple people called 911 referencing shots fired, said police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.

When officers arrived to the apartment complex at 1600 N. Wilmot Road, near East Pima Street, they found a man in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Dugan said. His name has not been released. He is estimated to be in his 20s.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

No suspects are currently in custody.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line. No further details have been released.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Tags

Metro Producer

Gloria is a Tucson native and attended the University of Arizona. She started at the Star as an apprentice in 2017. Following her apprenticeship, she began freelancing until becoming a full-time reporter and producer after her college graduation in 2018.