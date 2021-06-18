Tucson police are investigating the killing of a 41-year-old man on the city's west side.

Officers went to a house in the 1300 block of South Copias Way about 7 a.m. Thursday after a reported shooting and found Cedric Anthony Pete wounded, police said in a news release. The home is near West Starr Pass Boulevard and South Greasewood Road.

Pete died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts, police said.

Witness told police a person arrived at the home just before the shooting. Police said they do not think the shooting was a random act.

No arrest has been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.