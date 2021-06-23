 Skip to main content
Tucson Police investigate homicide on city's west side
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police are investigating a Tuesday morning homicide on the city’s west side, officials said.

Shortly before 5 a.m., a shooting was reported in the 1500 block of West Niagara Street, near West St. Mary's and North Silverbell roads. Police found no one there, but shortly after, Pablo Antonio Valenzuela, 46, was located nearby at St. Mary's Hospital, a Tucson police news release said.

Valenzuela was taken to Banner-University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the release said.

Homicide detectives are investigating, but few details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

