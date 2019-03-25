lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

Tucson police are investigating a possible stabbing at a residence in the 8800 block of East Bellevue Street where a man was transported with serious injuries, officials say.

Tucson police have detained a person of interest, said Officer Ray Smith, a police spokesperson. Smith said earlier that police were looking for a possible male suspect who left on foot. 

The stabbing happened around 9:30 Monday morning. Law enforcement put Bloom Elementary School and Calvary Chapel, both close by, on a soft lockdown, which was lifted at about 1 p.m. 

There is no more information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. People with any information should call 88-CRIME. Anonymous tips are accepted.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara