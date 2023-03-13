A 40-year-old man was shot to death early Saturday at a south-side apartment complex and homicide detectives are investigating, Tucson police said Monday.

The 911 call came in shortly after 2:30 a.m. March 11. Police officers found the man who was shot and he was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1000 block of East Benson Highway.

He has been identified as Marte Alcorn, police said in a news release.

Detectives ask that anyone with information for the investigation call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

This was the 11th homicide of 2023 in Tucson, police said.