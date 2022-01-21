 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson police investigate slaying of man on north side
alert

Tucson police investigate slaying of man on north side

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police are investigating the slaying of a man on Tucson's north side Friday morning. 

Before 9 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of East Wetmore Road, near First Avenue, where they found a man with obvious signs of trauma, police said. He died from his injuries.

No further information was immediately available. 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts plans for $20B computer chip factory

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News