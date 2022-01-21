Tucson police investigate slaying of man on north side

Tucson police are investigating the slaying of a man on Tucson's north side Friday morning.
Before 9 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of East Wetmore Road, near First Avenue, where they found a man with obvious signs of trauma, police said. He died from his injuries.
No further information was immediately available.
A homicide investigation is underway in the 800 block of E. Wetmore Rd. Just before 9 a.m., officers responded to a request for police & located an adult male with obvious signs of trauma. The victim has passed away from his injuries. Details are limited at time. pic.twitter.com/VzttaaIp0U— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) January 21, 2022
