Tucson police are currently investigating a suspicious death of an infant, officials say.
According to police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan, officials responded to a call regarding an unresponsive infant about 1 a.m. Thursday morning at a home in the 7700 block of East Apple Tree Drive near Irvington and Pantano roads.
When officers arrived, the girl was pronounced dead on scene. Based on the initial investigation, Dugan says the death is being called suspicious.
Officers are currently speaking with the mother of the infant, but no arrests have been made at this time.
No further information has been released.