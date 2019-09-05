A man was found dead inside an apartment near Stone Avenue and Fort Lowell Road on Sept. 5, 2019.

A man was killed inside an apartment near North Stone Avenue and East Fort Lowell Road Thursday afternoon, an official said.

Another man is being questioned by detectives after reporting the incident at the complex in the 200 block of East Mohave Road, according to Officer Frank Magos, a Tucson police spokesman.

At about 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the call and found the victim, a man believed to be in his 30s or 40s, dead from obvious signs of trauma.

Detectives have not identified the man as of Thursday evening.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated. 

