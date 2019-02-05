Tucson Police officers on the scene of a shooting at the corner of Fairmont and Dodge in midtown Tucson on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police are at the scene of a fatal shooting in midtown Tucson. 

The shooting occurred on North Dodge Boulevard just north of Speedway, according to police spokesman Officer Frank Magos. Northbound Dodge is currently closed between East Fairmount Street to East Lee Street. 

Drivers should avoid the area.

No further information has been released. Anyone with more information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1