 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson police investigating double homicide of 2 men in midtown
top story

Tucson police investigating double homicide of 2 men in midtown

Crime scene tape
Getty Images

No suspects are in custody following the fatal shootings of two men Friday night in midtown Tucson, police say. 

At about 9 p.m., officers responding to the shooting near South Dodge Boulevard and East March Place found a man lying in the road with gunshot wounds and a handgun next to him, a Tucson police news release said. 

Community members were attempting to aid Manaury Acevedo, 21, before officers and paramedics took over treatment, but he was declared dead at the scene. 

Officers searching the area later found Javier Araiza Anaya, 26, with gunshot wounds in an alley. Anaya was also declared dead, police said.

Detectives determined the men were together inside a white Chevy Tahoe when the shooting occurred. The SUV was found in the road near Acevedo, which is west of South Alvernon Way and East 29th Street.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch full video: Fugitive couple wanted in Tucson killing arrested in Gila County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News