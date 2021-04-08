 Skip to main content
Tucson police investigating fatal shooting at South Side Smoke Shop
Tucson police investigating fatal shooting at South Side Smoke Shop

Honorio Juan Nieblas

 Tucson Police Department

A man died in a shooting early Thursday at a smoke shop on Tucson's south side, police said. 

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at South Side Smoke Shop, at 5342 S. Park Ave., the Tucson Police Department said in a news release. 

Officers found Omar Hernandez-Altamirano, 28, with obvious signs of gunshot trauma inside a car. Hernandez-Altamirano was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police say Hernandez-Altamirano was fighting a man in front of the smoke shop when a second man, Honorio Juan Nieblas, 30, shot him. After the shooting, several people — including Nieblas — left the area in a white pickup truck, police said. 

Officers found the truck at a home in the 2100 block of East Honeysuckle Street, and Nieblas was taken into custody, police said. 

Nieblas is facing first-degree murder and prohibited possessor charges and is being held at Pima County Jail, police said. 

Police are asking anyone with more information to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tip line. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

