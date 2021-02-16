Tucson police investigating fatal shooting in midtown home

A man was fatally shot in a midtown home Monday night, officials said.

Just before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 4800 block of East 25th Street, southeast of South Swan Road and East 22nd Street, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.

The residents of the home called 911 and told officers they were headed to a nearby convenience store to meet the officers, police said.

Officers responded to the home and found Fredrick Ward Perry, 36, with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another group of officers responded to the convenience store and found the residents that reported the shooting, police said.

Detectives say Perry was involved in a domestic fight in the home which escalated. No charges have been filed in the case and there are no outstanding suspects in custody, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and ask that anyone with information call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tip line.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com.

