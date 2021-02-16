 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson police investigating fatal shooting in midtown home
featured

Tucson police investigating fatal shooting in midtown home

Tucson Police, call scene

Tucson Police Department

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man was fatally shot in a midtown home Monday night, officials said. 

Just before 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 4800 block of East 25th Street, southeast of South Swan Road and East 22nd Street, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release. 

The residents of the home called 911 and told officers they were headed to a nearby convenience store to meet the officers, police said. 

Officers responded to the home and found Fredrick Ward Perry, 36, with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Another group of officers responded to the convenience store and found the residents that reported the shooting, police said.

Detectives say Perry was involved in a domestic fight in the home which escalated. No charges have been filed in the case and there are no outstanding suspects in custody, police said. 

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and ask that anyone with information call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tip line.  

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Anger builds amid Texas power outages

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News