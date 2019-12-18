Tucson police investigating homicide after man dies following downtown fight

Tucson police are investigating a homicide after a man died last week from injuries sustained during a fight in the downtown area.

On Dec. 8, Tucson police officers responded to the fight near South Fifth and East Congress streets where they found 25-year-old Jason Garcia and his relative suffering from facial injuries at about 2:30 a.m.

Officers reported the pair were intoxicated and provided limited details about the fight, a department news release said.

Tucson paramedics treated them and left the scene.

While the pair were waiting for a ride, Garcia fell to the ground near Playground Bar and Lounge at 278 E. Congress St.

Paramedics took Garcia to Banner University Medical Center where doctors determined he had life-threatening injuries.

Garcia succumbed to his injuries the next day, the news release said.

Witnesses told police the fight involved the pair and two other unknown individuals.

On Tuesday, the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner determined Garcia's cause of death as a homicide, police said.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

