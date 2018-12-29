Tucson homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man found about 10 feet away from a south-side road Saturday evening, officials say.
The man was found unresponsive with obvious signs of trauma by Tucson firefighters near 6th Avenue and Nebraska Street after 5 p.m., said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
The man was pronounced dead on scene. Detectives have identified the man but next of kin have yet to be notified.
Officers were first dispatched to the area for multiple reports of a man down near the road shortly before 5 p.m.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line. Dugan said even the smallest piece of information can help with the investigation.