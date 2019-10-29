A man was found dead with signs of gunshot trauma inside a vehicle that crashed into backyard walls of several homes Saturday night, officials said.
Marco A. Beltran Romero, 25, was found inside a passenger car in the 5200 block of S. Via Noche Buena and was pronounced dead at the scene, the Tucson Police Department said Tuesday in a news release.
Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision South of East Irvington Road and East Benson Highway. Officers had received reports that a small black passenger car collided into multiple backyard block walls, the department said.
When they arrived, officers and Tucon Fire Department officials found Beltran Romero inside the vehicle with signs of gunshot trauma.
The department is investigating the incident as a homicide and detectives are actively following up on leads, the department said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.
