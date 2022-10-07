Tucson police investigating homicide on city's south side

Tucson police are investigating a homicide that happened on the city’s south side Friday afternoon.
On Oct. 7, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of South 6th Avenue, near East Benson Highway. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspects are currently in custody.
Details are limited at this time.
🚨Homicide Investigation 🚨Officers and detectives are on the scene of a shooting in the 3300 block of S. 6th Ave. An adult male was pronounced deceased at the scene. Currently there are no suspects in custody and a investigation is underway. Details are limited. pic.twitter.com/sZWV723guo— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) October 7, 2022
