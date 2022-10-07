 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson police investigating homicide on city's south side

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police are investigating a homicide that happened on the city’s south side Friday afternoon.

On Oct. 7, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of South 6th Avenue, near East Benson Highway. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are currently in custody.

Details are limited at this time.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

