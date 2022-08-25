Tucson police investigating shooting involving officers

Tucson police are investigating a police shooting that happened on the city’s south side Thursday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the 6000 block of South Park Avenue, near East Bilby Road.
Details are limited at this time. Information on whether the shooting was fatal has not been released.
🚨OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING🚨The investigation is underway regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred just before 12 p.m. in the 6000 block of S. Park Ave. Details are limited. Media staging area will be S. Park and E. Bilby, north of. Unk ETA for media briefing. pic.twitter.com/mRjlN0wW8X— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) August 25, 2022
