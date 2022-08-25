 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Tucson police investigating shooting involving officers

Tucson Police investigators at a shooting scene at a Circle K store, Bilby Road and Park Ave., on Thursday.

 Kelly Presnell Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police are investigating a police shooting that happened on the city’s south side Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 6000 block of South Park Avenue, near East Bilby Road.

Details are limited at this time. Information on whether the shooting was fatal has not been released.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Arizona man rescues baby bunny from pool, nurses it back to health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News