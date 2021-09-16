Tucson police investigating slaying of a man following a family confrontation

A man was shot and killed following a confrontation in central Tucson on Wednesday afternoon.

At 2:30 p.m. officers found Billy Joe Sandoval Juarez, 54, dead in front of a home in the 600 block of West Glenn Street, near North Oracle Road, Tucson police said.

Police contacted several witnesses, including Juarez’s family members who were located next door. They learned that prior to the shooting, Juarez was involved in a confrontation with a family member.

After the shooting, the family member — a man, walked next door until he was contacted by police.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.