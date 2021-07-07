 Skip to main content
Tucson police investigating south-side homicide
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Authorities are investigating a homicide on the city’s south side.

Tucson police officers were dispatched shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, to the 5100 block of South Fletcher Avenue. There, they found Rolando Rene Garcia, 45, dead near the railroad tracks, police said in a news release Wednesday.

“Officers arrived on scene and located the deceased male and noted obvious signs of trauma,” the release said.

The Tucson Police Department's homicide unit is continuing the investigation and there are no suspects in custody.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.

