Tucson police are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning.
Just after midnight on Sunday, several people called 911 to report shots being heard in the area of East Speedway and North Rosemont Boulevard, according to a news release from Tucson Police Department.
Police also received a call about an unresponsive man in a nearby alley.
When police arrived at the scene, they found the man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
He has been identified as 31-year-old Benjamin Barnett.
Detectives are currently trying to determine what led up to the shooting. Police say the shooting does not appear to be random and "it is believed that multiple people have information about what took place."
No one is currently in custody. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.