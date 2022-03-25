Tucson police investigating suspicious death of 9-year-old girl

Sandra Kraykovich’s phone was collected as evidence where messages were found between her and her boyfriend, indicating that she needed to take the child to the ER, but she never did, court records say.

Court records also showed messages found between Sandra and Elizabeth where Elizabeth said the child couldn’t walk without falling, isn’t answering them, is dropping things and can’t breathe. The grandmother also messaged Sandra saying that the child “can’t go to the emergency room with her hair but that’s left up to me cause you’re not home.”

Two other children, ages 11 and 13, were also in the care of the two women during the investigation. The state of the home was dirty and in a general state of disarray, court records say. The other children also had severe lice infestations.

During a follow-up interview, the mother told police that if she had sought medical care, the child would probably still be alive but said she did not because of the lice infestation, court records say.

The children have since been removed from the home and both Sandra and Elizabeth Kraykovich have been arrested on suspicion of child abuse, police said. The child abuse charge is not related to the child’s death at this time.

Any possible charges related to the child’s death will be determined after all reports and autopsy results have been reviewed, police said.