Tucson police investigating suspicious death of 9-year-old girl

The Tucson Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 9-year-old girl at an east side apartment complex.
On March 22 around 2:30 a.m., patrol officers were requested by Tucson Fire after they responded to a call from a mother about her unresponsive child at an apartment complex on 8250 E. Golf Links Road. Despite life-saving efforts, the child was pronounced dead, police said.
While officers were at the scene, they noted concerns regarding the living conditions/child welfare. According to court records, it was discovered that the victim, whose name was not released, had “an enormous amount of lice in her hair.”
Sandra Kraykovich, 38, the mother of the child, told investigators that the child suffered from anemia and had been sick since March 15, describing her symptoms as vomiting, fever, headache, difficulty breathing, rapid breathing and balance issues when walking, court records say.
Sandra Kraykovich said the symptoms varied by day and she had considered taking the child to the emergency room on March 19, but when she returned home the child was sleeping so she decided against it, court records say.
Elizabeth Kraykovich, 64, the child’s grandmother, said they treated the child with Motrin after she was out of breath and her throat hurt on Monday, March 21, court records say.
Sandra Kraykovich’s phone was collected as evidence where messages were found between her and her boyfriend, indicating that she needed to take the child to the ER, but she never did, court records say.
Court records also showed messages found between Sandra and Elizabeth where Elizabeth said the child couldn’t walk without falling, isn’t answering them, is dropping things and can’t breathe. The grandmother also messaged Sandra saying that the child “can’t go to the emergency room with her hair but that’s left up to me cause you’re not home.”
Two other children, ages 11 and 13, were also in the care of the two women during the investigation. The state of the home was dirty and in a general state of disarray, court records say. The other children also had severe lice infestations.
During a follow-up interview, the mother told police that if she had sought medical care, the child would probably still be alive but said she did not because of the lice infestation, court records say.
The children have since been removed from the home and both Sandra and Elizabeth Kraykovich have been arrested on suspicion of child abuse, police said. The child abuse charge is not related to the child’s death at this time.
Any possible charges related to the child’s death will be determined after all reports and autopsy results have been reviewed, police said.