An armed man has barricaded himself inside a building in the area of East 25th Street and South Cherry Avenue Thursday evening, police say.
Tucson police officers were trying to conduct a traffic stop for the man who was evading them, said Officer Ray Smith, a police spokesman. The man then fled from the vehicle armed with a gun.
Police believe there are no hostages involved in the incident. Negotiators are attempting to get the man to surrender.
Officers have blocked Cherry Avenue due to the standoff.
No further information has been released.