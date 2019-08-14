A man was shot by a Tucson police officer after authorities say he approached officers at a park holding a knife and ignored their commands to drop it Wednesday afternoon.
The man, said to be in his 30s, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, a department spokesman.
Just after 11 a.m., police were at Fort Lowell Park, near North Craycroft Road and East Glenn Street, after finishing an unrelated call nearby.
While at the park, officers made contact with a woman. While speaking with her, a man approached the officers. Dugan said the man and woman are associated, but their relationship is currently unknown.
The man was armed with a knife and began making suicidal statements, Dugan said. As he approached the officers, “multiple commands were given” for the man to drop the knife. However, the man did not drop the knife, Dugan said.
“He continued to advance at the officers,” Dugan said. One of the officers discharged his firearm, striking the man. Dugan said it's unknown why he approached the officers.
Officers began rendering aid until Tucson Fire could take over. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Dugan said.
No officers were injured.
Anyone with further information should call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.
This an ongoing investigation. The story will be updated.