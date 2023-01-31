 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson police looking for driver who struck cyclist

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white 2017-2018 Kia Forte.

 Courtesy of Tucson Police Department

Tucson police are looking for the driver of a car that struck a bicyclist this weekend and fled the scene.

The bicyclist was struck just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 5200 block of East  29th Street, near South Craycroft Road.

The driver fled before police arrived. The bicyclist was treated for serious injuries.

The vehicle is believed to be a white 2017-2018 Kia Forte, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

This is the second hit and run investigation in a week. South Tucson police are looking for a dark colored SUV that fled the scene after striking a woman walking in a crosswalk on Jan. 26.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

