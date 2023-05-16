Tucson police are asking for help finding a gunman who shot a teen in the neck last month after an argument at a gas station on the city's south side.

The teen was in a car that left a gas station near West Valencia Road and the Interstate 19 frontage road April 28, following an argument with people in a beige SUV, police said in a news release.

Moments later near the I-19 overpass, the SUV pulled next to the car the teen was riding and a gunshot was fired into the vehicle. The teen was struck in the neck, police said.

The teen was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are hoping for help identifying the people in the SUV.

The driver is described as a heavy-set man in his 20’s with curly hair. He wore a red shirt at the time of the shooting.

The passenger in the SUV was thin and had long hair.

The SUV is possibly a 2007-2015 Chevy Tahoe, Cadillac Escalade or other General Motors vehicle, police said. It has chrome rims and a quarter panel on its driver's side is black, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.