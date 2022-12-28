Tucson police looking for man who fired at officers

Tucson police are looking for a man who reportedly fired at officers during a traffic stop in midtown.

On Tuesday morning, officers attempted to stop a white SUV near North 14th Avenue and West Ventura Street when the driver drove away, leading officers to a vacant lot. The driver, Michael Anthony Caylor, 39, then ran away and fired rounds at officers, police said.

No officers or community members were injured in the incident.

Detectives have obtained a warrant for his arrest on suspicion of three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, police said.

Caylor is described as 5’11, 190 pounds and green eyes. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If he is found, do not approach him and call 911 immediately, police said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.