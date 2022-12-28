 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Tucson police looking for man who fired at officers

Tucson police are looking for a man who reportedly fired at officers during a traffic stop in midtown.

On Tuesday morning, officers attempted to stop a white SUV near North 14th Avenue and West Ventura Street when the driver drove away, leading officers to a vacant lot. The driver, Michael Anthony Caylor, 39, then ran away and fired rounds at officers, police said.

No officers or community members were injured in the incident.

Detectives have obtained a warrant for his arrest on suspicion of three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, police said.

Caylor is described as 5’11, 190 pounds and green eyes. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If he is found, do not approach him and call 911 immediately, police said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

People are also reading…

Active shooter situations are unpredictable and evolve quickly. Because active shooter situations are often over within 10 to 15 minutes, before law enforcement arrives on the scene, individuals must be prepared both mentally and physically to deal with an active shooter situation. Here are some good practices for coping with an active shooter situation.

Michael Anthony Caylor, 39.

 Courtesy of Tucson Police Department

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These runway fashions were created using AI designers in Hong Kong

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News