Tucson police looking for street racing participants

Tucson police are looking for several participants who took part in street racing that took over the South Kolb Road corridor on Saturday night.

On Aug. 27 just after 10 p.m., police received 55 calls reporting street racing and gunfire along Kolb. The callers described “large street takeovers,” which are also known as sideshows.

When officers arrived at the area, between East 22nd Street and East Escalante Road, multiple vehicles were seen leaving at high speeds. Police said they were able to conduct traffic stops on some of the vehicles and the intersection was cleared.

According to police, the sideshows typically involve illegal street racing and tire burnouts after the intersection is shut down by a large crowd of spectators, causing heavy traffic delays and significant damage to property. While street racing is not new to Tucson, sideshows have become a challenge to large city police departments across the country.

Investigators are attempting to identify several of the participants as well as those who illegally discharged firearms. The drivers in the sideshows, along with the spectators, can be arrested for their involvement in obstructing streets.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME and refer to Tucson police case No. P2208310150. Police are also asking that community members do not attend or approach the crowd during these gatherings and call 911 immediately.

“The Tucson Police Department is working with all of our regional partners to implement proactive enforcement efforts to curb illegal street racing and sideshows throughout the Tucson metro community,” TPD said in a news release. “TPD would like to express our gratitude to our many car club partners who do not associate with this type of criminal activity. We encourage the community to make this an ongoing conversation highlighting the risks associated to being an active participant or an observing member of these events; help keep your community safe, stay away from these activities.”