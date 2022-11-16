Tucson police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

Tucson police are looking for a driver of a vehicle who that struck and killed a pedestrian on the city’s east side Tuesday night.

Just after 10 p.m., police received a 911 call reporting a collision involving a pedestrian in the 1400 block of South Craycroft Road, near East 24th Street. Upon arriving, officers found Nathen Joel Ramonett, 42, who was pronounced dead, police said.

Roadway evidence showed Ramonett was crossing Craycroft in the middle of the block from east to west when he was struck by a driver heading north in the curb lane, police said. The vehicle fled prior to police arrival.

Crossing in the middle of the block is the major contributing factor in the accident but leaving the scene of a fatal collision by the suspect is the focus of the investigation, police said. The suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored, early 2000s Chevrolet or GMC SUV.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.