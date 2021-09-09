 Skip to main content
Tucson police make arrest in midtown shooting death of 31-year-old man
Tucson Police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened on Sept. 4 in midtown.

Through interviews and forensic evidence, Nivek Isaiah Gastelum, 20, was identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting of Alexander Ian Jacobs, 31, police said. A warrant for first-degree murder was obtained for his arrest on Sept. 7.

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, officers found Gastelum at Rudy Garcia Park, 5001 S. Nogales Highway, police said. He was taken into custody and booked at the Pima County Jail.

Jacobs was killed Sept. 4. Officers were working in the area of Speedway and Swan Road around 2 a.m. when they heard several gunshots. They found Jacobs shot in a nearby parking lot, following an altercation, police said.

Jacobs was taken to St. Joseph’s hospital where he died.

Nivek Isaiah Gastelum

 Courtesy of Tucson Police Department

