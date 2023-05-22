Tucson police arrested a vehicle driver on suspicion of manslaughter in a midtown crash Sunday that killed a bicyclist, they said Monday night.

The collision between a white 2010 Chevrolet Colorado and the bicyclist occurred shortly after 2:45 p.m. May 21 in the 4200 block of East 29th Street, police said in a news release.

The bicyclist, 54-year-old Paul A. Antonio, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives determined Antonio was crossing 29th Street from north to south when he was struck by the Chevrolet Colorado that was traveling east on 29th,"well above the posed 35 mph speed limit," in the curb lane, police said in the news release.

Police allege the driver of the Chevrolet, James Lee Sorg, "was impaired by alcohol and/or drugs at the time of the collision," the release said.

Sorg, 40, was arrested on suspicion of one count of manslaughter and booked into the Pima County jail, police said.