Tucson police: Man, 32, fatally shot at laundromat

Tucson police are seeking a killer after a fatal shooting Dec. 30 at a laundromat in a shopping center on the city’s east side.
The victim, Justin Gervon Chavis, 32, died in a hospital not long after he was shot at about 3 p.m. in the 7400 block of East 22nd Street, the Tucson Police Department said.
Bystanders directed police to the laundry business, where officers worked to save the victim until paramedics arrived.
Chavis was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital and died a short time later, a TPD news release said.
Detectives are following up on leads but have no suspects at this time, the news release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or call 88-CRIME which accepts anonymous tips.