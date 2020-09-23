 Skip to main content
Tucson police: Man, 65, killed in drive-by shooting
A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Sunday in Tucson's south side, officials said. 

Officers are looking for a suspect in the shooting that killed Randy Harris, 65, just after midnight on Sunday, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release Wednesday. 

Harris, who did not live at the home in the 2300 block of East Monterey Vista, near East 36th Street and South Kino Parkway, was shot while on the porch of the home and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A vehicle pulled up in front of the house and someone fired multiple shots before leaving, police said. 

No one has been arrested in the shooting. Police are following up on leads and are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tip line. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

