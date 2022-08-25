 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Tucson police: Man arrested in deadly hit-and-run

Armando Morales, 43.

 Courtesy of the Tucson Police Department

A 43-year-old Tucson man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month on the city's south side, police said.

Armando Morales, 43, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion failing to stay at the scene of a fatal crash.

In the Aug. 17 incident, police say they received several calls about 12:30 p.m. reporting a body in a desert lot in the 2400 block of South Campbell Avenue, near East 34th Street.

Officers found the body of Martin Rolando Batista, 57, as well as evidence he'd been struck by a vehicle, despite a lack of a crash scene.

Investigators later identified Morales as the alleged driver.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump die-hard Roger Stone says it's time to move on from 2020 election

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News