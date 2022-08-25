Tucson police: Man arrested in deadly hit-and-run

A 43-year-old Tucson man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month on the city's south side, police said.

Armando Morales, 43, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion failing to stay at the scene of a fatal crash.

In the Aug. 17 incident, police say they received several calls about 12:30 p.m. reporting a body in a desert lot in the 2400 block of South Campbell Avenue, near East 34th Street.

Officers found the body of Martin Rolando Batista, 57, as well as evidence he'd been struck by a vehicle, despite a lack of a crash scene.

Investigators later identified Morales as the alleged driver.