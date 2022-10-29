 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson police: Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman crossing the street on Tucson's east side.

Jose Ricardo Hernandez Jr., 30, was arrested Friday in the 3700 block of East Bellevue Street. Police say Hernandez is the registered owner of the vehicle linked to the deadly crash, a white 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 truck.

Hernandez was arrested arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of a fatal crash, police said.

On Thursday night, Helen Jeanette Mugford, 65, was crossing East Broadway at Old Spanish Trail a marked crosswalk with its HAWK crossing beacon activated when she was struck by a vehicle, police said.

Mugford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

