Tucson police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Friday night on the city's south side.

Oscar Torres, 34, was driving a blue 2004 Dodge Ram about 9:45 p.m. near East Benson Highway and East Irvington Road when police say he struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street. Torres, who had a suspended driver’s license, fled the scene, police said.

The pedestrian, who was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the pedestrian was being withheld by police pending next of kin notification.

Officers later found Torres in a nearby neighborhood and arrested him. He was charged on suspicion of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

So far this year, TPD has investigated eight fatal pedestrian crashes.

At this time last year, TPD had investigated 12 fatal pedestrian crashes.