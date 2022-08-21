Tucson police: Man arrested in November 2020 killing

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a killing that occurred in November 2020 on Tucson's west side.

Jesse James Perez-Geehan was taken into custody Friday afternoon at a duplex in the 400 block of East Wilcox Drive, near East Grant road and North First Avenue, after a long standoff, Tucson police said Sunday in a news release.

Perez-Geehan has been linked to the killing of Morgan Tyler Brown, 30, early in the morning of Nov. 20, 2020. On that morning, neighbors called police about 6 a.m. to report gunfire and Brown was found shot to death in the 800 block of N. Camino Santiago, near West Speedway and North Silverbell Road, police said.

Perez-Geehan was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder. His bond was set at $1 million, police said.