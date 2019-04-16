Tucson Police investigate a homicide on April 15, 2019, on 5505 S. Mission Road

 Tucson Police Department

Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot after allegedly breaking into an apartment on Tucson's south side.  

Tucson Police were responding to an apartment complex near 5505 S. Mission Road for a separate call when they came upon a crowd of people saying someone had been shot, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson Police Department spokesman. Officers found a man in the parking lot with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

Officers rendered first aid to the man, who was in his early 30s, until paramedics with Tucson Fire arrived, Dugan said. Tucson Fire took over medical aid, but the man died in the parking lot.

Investigators learned the man allegedly showed up at the apartment complex with one or more people intending to break into and rob a specific apartment, Dugan said. The man and his accomplices were supposedly armed and gained entry to the apartment, which had people inside.

Dugan said a struggle allegedly ensued inside the apartment and spilled outside where there were shots fired and the man, who is a suspect in the case, was shot. None of the victims were hurt.

Detectives determined the man killed had possible gang affiliations, Dugan said, but doesn't necessarily mean the incident was gang-related.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

There is no more information at this time.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara