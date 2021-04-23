Tucson police: Man fatally shot during argument; suspect arrested in Buckeye

A 35-year-old man was shot and killed while arguing with another man early Thursday, Tucson police said.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 6700 block of East Golf Links Road around 3:32 a.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting.

There, officers found Chad Aaron Hill with gunshot wounds near a walkway. He was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives determined Hill got into a verbal altercation with another man. During this confrontation, Hill was shot and the man he was arguing with fled.

Detectives identified the suspect as Antonio Ulysses Collins, 37 and an arrest warrant was issued for him.

At about 2:30 p.m., Buckeye police said they had detained Collins near Interstate 10 and Miller Road in Buckeye. He was taken into custody without incident.

He was booked into the Maricopa County jail on his arrest warrant to await extradition to Tucson, where he is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with information can call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tip line.