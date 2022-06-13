 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson police: Man fatally shot during argument with two other men

  • Updated
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man was shot and killed during an argument with two other men at an east-side apartment complex early Sunday, Tucson police said.

Officers went to the complex, located in the 6200 block of East Pima Street, near North Wilmot Road, after receiving reports of a shooting at about 12:30 a.m. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds on a sidewalk at the complex. They began administering first aid and the man was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The man was identified as Carl Wynegar, 37,

Officers made contact with two men who said they were involved in the shooting and had called 911. They were detained by officers and were cooperative with the investigation, police said.

Detectives determined that Wynegar and the two men were involved in an argument. All three men lived in the complex and were armed with guns, police said. The argument escalated and shots were fired, with Wynegar being struck by the gunfire.

The investigation is continuing and no arrests have been made at this time, police said. Detectives will present their findings to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for further review of possible charges.

Tucson motorcyclist killed in crash

Tucson motorcyclist killed in crash

The 21-year-old motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed south on North Craycroft Road early Friday when authorities say he hit the back of a car headed in the same direction.

