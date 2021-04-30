Tucson police: Man fatally shot during verbal confrontation at downtown apartments

A man is facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of another man at a downtown apartment complex late Thursday.

At about 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the complex at 55 N. Fifth Ave. for a shooting.

A man was found with gunshot wounds inside an apartment and officers began rendering aid. The man was pronounced dead. He was identified as Andre Michael Lee, 57.

Detectives determined Lee and another man had gotten into a verbal confrontation in a hallway at the complex. During the confrontation, Lee was shot and the shooter ran away.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Joseph Paul Cavanagh, 32, police said.

A few hours later, officers located and arrested Cavanagh in the area of East Golf Links and South Kolb roads. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Pima County jail.

Cavanagh is facing charges of first-degree murder and first-degree burglary.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call 88-CRIME.