Tucson police: Man fatally shot in confrontation with group of people he knew

A 37-year-old man was shot and killed Monday during an argument with a group of people that knew one another, Tucson police said.

Javier Alonzo Monge was declared dead at the scene in the 700 block of West Silverlake Road, just west of Interstate 10, police said.

Officers responded at about 4 p.m. for a welfare check and found Monge suffering from gunshot wounds.

Detectives learned that Monge was in an argument with a group of individuals that were known to each other. During the confrontation, shots were fired and Monge ran from the area and was found on Silverlake Road.

There are no suspects in custody and anyone with information can call 88-CRIME.