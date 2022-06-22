Tucson police: Man found dead after shooting at officers near downtown

A man is dead after he fired shots at a Pima Community College police officer and fled from a traffic stop near downtown on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a man fired at the PCC officer during a traffic stop at West Saint Mary's Road and Interstate 10, Tucson police said. The man then fled in his vehicle and got into a collision near North Linda Avenue and West Congress Street.

After the collision, the man fired more shots at officers and bystanders and ran away.

Officers searched the area and eventually found the man dead with a gunshot wound. Police said it appeared to have been self inflicted.

No officers or community members were injured in the incident. There are also no outstanding suspects, police said.

Officers did not return fire at the man during the incident, police said.

Congress between South Grande Avenue and South Freeway Road was shut down in both directions

