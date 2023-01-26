Tucson police: Man found dead is homicide victim

A man whose body was found Tuesday morning in midtown is a homicide victim, Tucson police say.
The body of Terrance Russell Ross, 32, was found just after 3 a.m. outside the Donna R Recreation Center, 2160 N Sixth Ave. Ross had obvious signs of trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Details are limited. Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.
Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com