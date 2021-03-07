Tucson police: Man killed in east-side shooting

A man was fatally shot Saturday night at an apartment complex on Tucson's east side, officials said.

Around 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at 7450 E. 22nd St. where they found a man with obvious gunshot trauma at the back of the complex, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release Sunday.

Anthony Watkins, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers got a description of the suspect and started to investigate when Lashaun Jayvion White, 16, called 911 and told dispatch he had information about the shooting, police said. Officers found and detained White.

Police say White and Watkins were arguing and began fighting before Watkins was shot. White is facing second-degree murder charges and is being held at the Pima County Jail.

Police are still investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tip line.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

