Police are investigating after a man robbed a bank in north Tucson Monday afternoon.
According to Tucson police, the man robbed a Chase Bank located at 3939 N. Oracle Road. After leaving the bank, he went to the Target location across the street at 4040 N. Oracle Road.
Tucson police spokesman Officer Ray Smith said the man dropped off a bag at Target and left.
Target was evacuated shortly after 1 p.m. Police are calling the bag suspicious and it's unknown what's inside.
Tucson police are actively searching for the man they say was connected to the incident. He is described as being between 5'8 and 5'10 and 180 pounds.
No further information has been released. Anyone with additional information should call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.