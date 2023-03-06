A man was shot and killed early Sunday during a fight outside a house in midtown, Tucson police said.

About 3:30 a.m. a 911 caller reported that his roommate had shot a man in the 900 block of East Elm Street, near North Euclid Avenue.

Jacob Lera, 23, was found in the street critically wounded. He died later that a hospital.

Police say Lera was causing a disturbance at the caller's house then got into a fight with the caller and his roommate, who had a gun.

Lera was shot during the fight.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.