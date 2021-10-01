 Skip to main content
Tucson police: Man shot dead after confrontation with 2 women
alert top story

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 40-year-old man died after being was shot to death following a confrontation with two women, Tucson police say.

The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. Thursday near South Mission Road and West 36th Street.

Sergio Edward Cabeza-Debaca was pronounced dead at Banner University Medical Center, police said.

No details about the confrontation between Cabeza-Debaca and the women was available Friday evening.

The incident remains under investigation.

