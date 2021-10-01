Tucson police: Man shot dead after confrontation with 2 women

A 40-year-old man died after being was shot to death following a confrontation with two women, Tucson police say.
The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. Thursday near South Mission Road and West 36th Street.
Sergio Edward Cabeza-Debaca was pronounced dead at Banner University Medical Center, police said.
No details about the confrontation between Cabeza-Debaca and the women was available Friday evening.
The incident remains under investigation.
Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.