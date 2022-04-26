Tucson police: Man shot dead during argument

A 44-year-old man was shot and killed during an argument Sunday night in a house on Tucson's east side, police say.

William Hall was at a house in the 6500 block of East Stella Road, near South Wilmot Road, for hours Sunday when police say he got into an argument with its occupants and was shot.

He died later at St. Joseph's Hospital.

The case continues to be investigated, police said in a news release. The case is likely to be presented to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the county's anonymous tipster line.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

