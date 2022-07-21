Tucson police: Man shot dead in brawl

A man was shot and killed in a brawl Wednesday night outside a convenience store on Tucson's south side, police said.

Officers went to the store on South Park Avenue and East Irvington Road just after 10 p.m. following reports of gunfire.

Officers found Francisco Javier Espriu, 25, wounded. Life saving efforts failed and Espriu was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

Investigators say Espriu had been arguing with unknown individuals just before a fight started and he was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.