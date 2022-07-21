 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson police: Man shot dead in brawl

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man was shot and killed in a brawl Wednesday night outside a convenience store on Tucson's south side, police said.

Officers went to the store on South Park Avenue and East Irvington Road just after 10 p.m. following reports of gunfire.

Officers found Francisco Javier Espriu, 25, wounded. Life saving efforts failed and Espriu was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

Investigators say Espriu had been arguing with unknown individuals just before a fight started and he was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

