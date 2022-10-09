 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Tucson police: Man shot dead in fight on North Fourth Avenue

  • Updated
Code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man was shot and killed Friday night during a fight on North Fourth Avenue, Tucson police say.

Elias Cordova, 32, was shot in a parking lot in the 500 block of North Fourth Avenue during a fight with a man he had been arguing with earlier at a nearby bar, Tucson police said in a news release.

Cordova followed the man outside after the argument and the pair were in a fight when police say the other man pulled a gun and shot Cordova.

Cordova was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The man who fired the gun stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. The investigation continues. The shooter's name was not released by police.

